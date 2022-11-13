Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Grows By 99.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 772.4 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

