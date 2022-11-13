Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Expands By 118.6%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,800 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the October 15th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.2 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $23.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETTYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

