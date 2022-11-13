Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Increases By 158.0%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the October 15th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 317,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,950. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

