Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 24.4%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 8,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.