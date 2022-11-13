Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 24.4%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 8,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.