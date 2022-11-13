Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Declines By 34.2%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 430,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial decreased their target price on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 795.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

