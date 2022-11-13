Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Declines By 92.7%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Colicity Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLI remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,777. Colicity has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $11,585,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Colicity by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 583,897 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Colicity by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 392,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 340,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

