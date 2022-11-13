Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Decreases By 34.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

