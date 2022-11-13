Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Decreases By 29.9%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CSWC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,074. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $570.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
