Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Declines By 34.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,020.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Boliden AB has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.
About Boliden AB (publ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.