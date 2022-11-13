Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Declines By 34.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,020.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Boliden AB has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

