Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 93.1%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 594,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.