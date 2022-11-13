Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 24.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 105,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,331. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

