Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Declines By 43.1%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the October 15th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,962. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 206.90% and a negative net margin of 149.44%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

