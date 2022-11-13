Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Increases By 38.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $10.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Trading of Better World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

