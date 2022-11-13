Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Declines By 44.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,399. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $514.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.03.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

