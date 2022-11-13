Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 87.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $16.60 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Separately, Macquarie lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

