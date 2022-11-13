Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 87.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $16.60 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)
