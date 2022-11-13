Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Increases By 99.3%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the October 15th total of 511,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

