Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Decreases By 23.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.19 on Friday. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.22.
About AmmPower
