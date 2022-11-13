Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Rises By 182.3%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 147,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

