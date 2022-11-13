Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 21.1%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. M3F Inc. increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.