Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, reports. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shiseido Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $40.28 on Friday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

