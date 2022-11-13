Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shineco Stock Performance

Shares of SISI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 11,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,772. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

