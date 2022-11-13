ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 726,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Institutional Trading of ShiftPixy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShiftPixy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of ShiftPixy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

