SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 8.8 %

SBET traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 44,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,533. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.