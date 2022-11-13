Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY remained flat at $20.31 during midday trading on Friday. 34,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,349. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.