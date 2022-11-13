Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 1,874,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,848.0 days.

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SECCF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.19) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 244 ($2.81) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.