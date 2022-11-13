Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

SRE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

