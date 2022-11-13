Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$9.00 EPS.

Sempra Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SRE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,191,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,325. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

