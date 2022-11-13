Select Medical Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

SEM stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

