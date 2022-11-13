Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0061

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $11,478.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00602119 USD and is up 18.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,226.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

