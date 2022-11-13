SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Block by 78.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 110.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $71.66 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $241.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,661. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

