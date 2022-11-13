SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $115.97 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

