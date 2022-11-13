SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

