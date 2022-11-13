SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,265,461 shares of company stock worth $43,878,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.