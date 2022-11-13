SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 253,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.