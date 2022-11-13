SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

