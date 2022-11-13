SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGA. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,935,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the period.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGA stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

