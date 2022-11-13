Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in October

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

