Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in October

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
