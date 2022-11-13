Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scor from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,102. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.