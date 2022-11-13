Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Lowered to $2.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Trading Down 32.1 %

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Science 37 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science 37 by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Science 37 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science 37 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.