Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.17. 1,913,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

