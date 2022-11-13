Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 70.6% in October

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,195,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 2,459,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,984.3 days.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Scentre Group Company Profile
