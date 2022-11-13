ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 94,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ScanSource by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.