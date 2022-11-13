Sanford C. Bernstein Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $15.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NIO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

