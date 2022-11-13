Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

