Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

