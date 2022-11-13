Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,890 in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sanara MedTech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

