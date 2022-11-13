Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.583 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBR opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 886.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

