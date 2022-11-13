RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Up 2.8 %

RXO opened at $17.91 on Thursday. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.