Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.96 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Insider Activity

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

