Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target to $32.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNNE. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cannae stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79.
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
