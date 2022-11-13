Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target to $32.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNNE. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

